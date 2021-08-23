You might know Keep Ashe Beautiful for its litter sweeps, but this organization is also involved in beautification, education and community awareness efforts. Each time that Keep Ashe Beautiful conducts a litter sweep, they are finding that single-use plastic bags are a part of the litter.
Plastic bags are ending up in trees, ditches, roadsides and in our rivers. To help address this problem, Keep Ashe Beautiful applied for and received a grant from Keep NC Beautiful. This grant helped to purchase and print reusable bags.
Art students from across Ashe County schools submitted their drawings for these bags and the winner of the drawing competition was Karleigh Holt, a 4th grade student at Westwood Elementary.
Karleigh’s drawing along with the Keep Ashe Beautiful logo are on the new, bright green bags. The bags will be distributed to 3rd grade students following a presentation of Keep Ashe Beautiful's "Reduce, Reuse, Recycle" lessons.
Congratulations, Karleigh!
