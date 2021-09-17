ASHE COUNTY — Local nonprofit Keep Ashe Beautiful has scheduled its fall, county-wide litter sweep for Saturday, Oct. 9. Those who cannot make the scheduled event are encouraged to participate in the "Mini-sweeps" taking place through Oct. 16.
Volunteers are welcome to gather friends and neighbors to create their own team or can participate as a individual. To sign up, visit keepashebeautiful.org or call (336) 846-2267. Keep Ashe Beautiful will provide T-shirts, gloves, bags and grabbers, however, supplies are limited.
Teams can pick up supplies at the Ashe Civic Center located at 962 Mt. Jefferson Road in West Jefferson on Sept. 30, from 4 -7 p.m.
Participants can sweep any area they like. Please note in the comments of the registration what area your team will be in. It can be any type of area, roadside, or neighborhood.
"Keep Ashe Beautiful is an organization that fills a need for the county by helping to protect what we all love about it. Ashe County's beauty and resources are beyond compare, and it's our goal to keep it that way," said Keep Ashe Beautiful's community awareness chairperson, Shannon Olive. "Our biggest projects through out the year are the litter sweeps. The volunteer participation and the amount of litter we have collected just go up and up, creating a substantial economic impact. We hope to see that in this year's Fall Littler Sweep as well."
According to KAB, spring 2021 was their most extensive litter sweep to date, with 334 volunteers cleaning up around 25,000 lbs of roadside litter from 198 miles of Ashe County roads. The spring sweeps totaled $42,482 in economic benefit per Keep America Beautiful Metrics. Likewise, Fall 2020 saw 185 volunteers, collect 16,188 lbs of roadside litter from 104 miles of Ashe County roadways.
"Keep Ashe Beautiful truly appreciates Ashe County and is working to keep it the "Coolest, Greenest and Cleanest corner in the High Country," said Olive.
Keep Ashe Beautiful is an all-volunteer 501© nonprofit organization and a local affiliate of Keep America Beautiful. Our goal is to enhance Ashe County's community pride by encouraging positive attitudes and behaviors regarding protecting natural resources and improving solid waste handling, recycling, and beautification.
