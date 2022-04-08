ASHE COUNTY -- Keep Ashe Beautiful is pleased to announce the Spring 2022 County-Wide Litter Sweep results. Nearly 50 teams of Ashe County volunteers consisting of about 300 people converged to help make our home greener, cleaner and more beautiful. Overall, 656 large trash bags full of roadside litter have been reported, with some teams yet to turn in their totals. That amounts to approximately 23,000 pounds of junk no longer trashing up miles and miles of Ashe County roads, highways and byways.
A quick comparison to our fall litter sweep held in October 2021 shows that this spring sweep collected 115% more litter with about 40% more volunteers. According to Keep America Beautiful metrics that use the number of volunteer hours spent on the event, the Spring sweep had a cost-benefit to Ashe County of $30,312.
Besides the usual fast-food wrappers and drink containers, volunteers found plywood, steel drums, scores of tires, a stuffed bunny head, a machete, many pounds of sheet metal, buckets and a few Styrofoam coolers. The big hauls came from the Creston group, which accounted for 73 bags, and the Fleetwood crews with 56 bags and much miscellaneous stuff.
As proud as we are of our very successful day, we are well aware that this sweep covered less than 2% of the roads in Ashe County. If you want to see more projects like this, please donate to KeepAsheBeautiful.org to support our efforts. We are planning several mini-sweeps over the next few months and another major sweep in the fall. If you would be interested in being on our volunteer list to be notified when and where the mini-sweeps will be, please email KeepAsheBeautiful@gmail.com.
We are making progress, but it takes all of us! These results show how much Ashe County citizens care for their county. Thanks to the volunteers, sponsors, and donors that help keep our county a beautiful place, the Keep Ashe Beautiful team!
Keep Ashe Beautiful would also like to thank Lowe's, Walmart and Ashe County Environmental services for their contributions of bags and gloves.
