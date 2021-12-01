Keith Wilson

Longtime Irving resident, Keith, 63 years old, died on Thanksgiving day. He was born in Pontiac, Michigan but raised in Creston, N.C.
A family man who loved to travel was proud to have been in all 50 states, with the North Carolina mountains being his favorite. During his career he was employed by Sprint and Zales where he met his wife of 40 years, Yuelaunda (Harris) Wilson. He loved his children Emily, Sarah, and Thomas. Also survived by mother, Carol Wilson; brothers, Mike and Louie Wilson; sisters, Pam Humphrey and Wanda Eddleman. Many will remember him for his warmth, intelligence, and sense of humor. Keith will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
A private service will be held for family.
