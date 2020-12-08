Kenneth Dean Tedder, better known as Kenny, 74, of King, N.C., formerly of Lansing, N.C., passed away on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at his home in King.
Mr. Tedder was born on June 29, 1946 in Ashe County, N.C., to the late Carl James and Doil Ann Ham Tedder. He was a member of Sturgills Baptist Church and attended First Christian Church in King. Mr. Tedder enjoyed going to church, traveling, online racing, and spending time with his granddaughter. He had a great personality and had never met a stranger.
Mr. Tedder is survived by: his wife, Patsy Thompson Tedder; two sons, Jamie Tedder and wife, Sarah, of Blowing Rock and Scott Tedder and wife, Kath,y of King; one granddaughter, Makaylah Tedder; one sister, Shirley Spencer of Cocoa, Florida; two brothers, Billy Tedder of Lansing and Bobby Tedder of Todd; several nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Ashelawn Memorial Chapel by Rev. Lloyd Day and Minister Glenn Van Meter. Burial will follow in Ashelawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm prior to the service at Ashelawn. The family will also receive friends from the King area on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 from 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm at First Christian Church, 625 Meadowbrook Drive, King, NC 27021.
Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to the Leukemia Society through their website, LLS.org or to Sturgills Baptist Church in care of Edward Sturgill, 155 Fees Branch Road, Lansing, NC 28643.
Words of comfort and remembrance may be viewed or sent to the family through our website at ashelawn.com
Ashelawn Memorial Chapel & Gardens was entrusted with Mr. Tedder's arrangements.
