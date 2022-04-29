Kenneth Gene Goodman, 92 of West Jefferson, NC, passed away Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at Ashe Memorial Hospital.
Kenneth was born on November 13, 1929 in Ashe County, North Carolina to the late James Vance and Nora Wallace Goodman. In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by two brothers, Neal Goodman and Jack Wallace Goodman; and one sister, Erma Goodman Middleton.
Mr. Goodman enjoyed gardening and farming and he thoroughly loved and enjoyed his grandchildren. Kenneth served in the Army during the Korean Conflict and was stationed in Japan, afterwards he served in the Army Reserve for another four years. Mr. Goodman retired from Sprague Electric after 35 years.
Mr. Goodman is survived by his wife of 72 years, Marcella Jenkins Goodman; one son, James Edward Goodman of Wilkesboro; two daughters, Pamela Goodman Edwards and husband, Greg of Wilkesboro and Patricia Goodman Jordan and husband, Lucian of West Jefferson; three grandchildren, Ethan Jordan and wife, Elizabeth, Kaitlyn Cox and husband, Pierce, Geoffrey Edwards and fiancé, Olivia; and several nieces, nephews also survive.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm, Saturday, April 30, 2022 at Badger Funeral Home Chapel by Rev. Lawrence Goodman, Rev. Steve Allen and Rev. Ken Jones. Burial will follow in the Orion Baptist Church Cemetery with military rites. The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm one hour prior to the service.
Flowers will be appreciated or memorials may be made to the Orion Cemetery Fund. The family respectfully request no food please.
Online condolences may be sent and viewed at www.badgerfuneralhome.com.
Badger Funeral Home was entrusted with Mr. Goodman's arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.