Kenneth Wayne Lyle passed away after a long illness on Friday, October 16, 2020, at Mission Hospital in Asheville, NC. He was born on June 23, 1942, in West Jefferson, the middle child of Ray and Clara Lyle. He is survived by three children, Teresa Lyle-Barksdale of Atlanta, Georgia, Joyce Lyle and Mark Lyle of West Jefferson. He is also survived by his granddaughter, Alanna Lyle of West Jefferson as well as his son-in-law, Allen Barksdale and his daughter-in-law, Barbara Lyle. In addition, he is survived by brother-in-law, Blake Wilcox of Charlotte, NC, and sister-in-law Areta Ray Blevins of Laurel Springs, NC, and a number of nieces and nephews.
Wayne was preceded in death by Kay Neaves Lyle, his beloved wife of 50 years, his brother Bill Lyle and sister, Linda Wilcox, both of Charlotte, NC.
Graveside services will be held at 2:00 pm Monday, October 19, 2020 at the West Jefferson City Cemetery by the Rev. Lloyd Day.
As a self-employed painter and jack of many trades, Wayne never met a stranger. He loved to meet people and learn about their lives and tell his own stories. A life-long resident of West Jefferson commenting, He was a friend to the town, always beaming with a smile. Unfortunately, behind that smile, Wayne suffered severely from mental illness throughout most of his life, resulting in a 10-year residence in an assisted living facility, where he resided before his death (and where the staff grew to love him and his antics).
Even with Waynes challenges, he put others ahead of his needs; he was a devoted caregiver to his mother and to his wife during their physical challenges and would offer a helping hand to anyone or anything, including animals. He was a true animal lover, rescuing cats through the years. Any stray knew it had found a home with him.
Waynes interests were varied. As a young man, he spent hours at the local Parkway Theater and developed a life-long love of Westerns and gangster movies. Well after youth, he still loved fireworks and didnt wait until July 4 to enjoy them! He was always an avid reader and enjoyed country and gospel music. All who knew him know he possessed a keen sense of humor, a razor-sharp wit and a mischievous streak, and his sly look or grin always foreshadowed a joke or a trick.
Wayne will be sorely missed by his family.
Online condolences may be sent and viewed at badgerfuneralhome.com
Badger Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.
