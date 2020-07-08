Kermit Elmer Powers, 86 of Lansing, N.C., passed away on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Ashe Memorial Hospital.
Mr. Powers was born on September 26, 1933 in Ashe County, N.C., to R.D. and Faye Baldwin Powers. He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Harold Kenneth Powers.
Mr. Powers enjoyed playing and listening to music and played one time on the Grand Ole Opry. He served in the Air Force for four years working as an aircraft mechanic and was stationed in Texas, Japan, and Korea.
Mr. Powers is survived by one brother, Bob Powers and wife, Florence, of Warrensville; also surviving are one niece and four nephews.
A graveside service was held on Monday, July 6 at 11:00 am at Ashelawn Memorial Gardens by the Rev. Lloyd Day with military rites.
Words of comfort and remembrance may be viewed or sent to the family through our website at www.ashelawn.com.
Ashelawn Memorial Chapel & Gardens was entrusted with Mr. Powers' arrangements.
