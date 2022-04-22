Kimberly Marie Brown Latvala, 61, of Crumpler, NC passed away Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at Ashe Memorial Hospital.
Mrs. Latvala was born November 23, 1960 in Wilmington, Delaware to Robert and Stella Marion Fisher Brown. She loved her children, grandchildren, cats and flowers. She enjoyed attending church service. Kimberly was preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived by her husband, Michael Latvala; son, John George and spouse, April of West Virginia; daughters, Mandy George of Crumpler, Angel Latvala of Syracuse, New York; granddaughters, Kayla Coulbourne and Ryder Shourds both of Crumpler, and Sunshine George of West Virginia.
Memorial service will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday, April 30, 2022 at Welcome Home Baptist Church in Jefferson, NC with Pastor Lonnie Jones officiating. Flowers will be accepted.
Miller Funeral Service in North Wilkesboro is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be made to www.millerfuneralservice.com
