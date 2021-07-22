WEST JEFFERSON — Classic cars rolled into West Jefferson by the dozen on Saturday, July 17. The convoy of eye-catching rides were part of the monthly cruise-in organized by local car group the Blue Ridge Midnight Runners.
The cruise-in, dubbed “Kool Nites & Hot Rods” is held every third Saturday at 4 p.m. throughout the summer. Spectators are encouraged to bring a lawn chair, grab a bite to eat at a local restaurant and enjoy the sights and sounds of scores classics cars making their way through town.
For more information, look for the Blue Ridge Midnight Runners on Facebook at www.facebook.com/groups/304621767216869/.
