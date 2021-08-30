LANSING — On Sept. 4, The Lansing Volunteer Fire Department will hold a barbecue chicken fundraiser. The event will begin at the Lansing Volunteer Fire Department located at 9281 NC-194 North in Lansing at 10 a.m.
Plates are $4 for a 1/2 chicken plate and $8 for more. Aside from chicken, plates come with cole slaw, baked beans, roll and a piece of cake.
The proceeds from this event will benefit the Lansing Volunteer Fire Department. For more information call (336) 977-0944 or (336) 384-4545
