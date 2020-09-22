Mr. Larry Wayne Pollard, 68, of Valdese, N.C., formerly of Ashe County passed away Saturday, September 19, 2020 at his home.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 3:00pm at Boone Family Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Chris Goodman officiating.
The body will lie in state one hour prior to the funeral service.
Mr. Pollard was born in Ashe County on October 22, 1952 to the late James William and Dorothy Adeline Huffman Pollard. He worked as a trainer for the mentally handicap. In his spare time, he in enjoyed going to yard sales and collecting face jugs and clocks. He was a loving father and grandfather; he will be missed by all.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Kathy Marie Greene Pollard; three brothers, Ernest Pollard, Bill Pollard and James Pollard; four sisters, Virginia Caldwell, Lena Stamper, Gerald Farmer and Lucille Waller
Mr. Pollard is survived by two daughters, Amanda Glenn and husband, Michael, of Valdese and Jessica Pollard, of Valdese; a brother, Harold Pollard and wife, Geraldine, of Jefferson; four grandchildren, Katerina Collins and husband, Haven, of Morganton, Abigail and Austin Frasher, of Morganton and Audrianna Coldiron, of West Jefferson; seven great-grandchildren, Zoey Collins, Chloe Collins, Addie Collins, Alley Collins, Bentley Collins, Paislee Day and Ada Day; several nieces and nephews also survive.
Flowers will be appreciated.
You may give the family your condolences at our website www.boonefuneralhome.com
Boone Family Funeral Home of West Jefferson is in charge of these arrangements.
