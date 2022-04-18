ASHE COUNTY - Longtime business owner and former Ashe County Commissioner Lee McMillan passed away on April 8 surrounded by family at the Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home in Winston-Salem.
McMillan served as an Ashe County Commissioner from 1996 through 2000 and even ran for the N.C. Senate in 1990. He is probably most remembered as the longtime owner of Shatley Springs Inn and Restaurant, a business he purchased in 1958.
What many people in the general public may not know about are the many kind acts that he would never brag about or expect any favors for in return.
“In my opinion, Lee McMillan has done more for this county than probably any resident ever,” said Tammie Coffey, a prominent figure in the Ashe County Republican Party that witnessed many of these kinds acts. “He believed in helping anyone that needed help. He was a true believer in giving people second chances, and sometimes third and fourth chances that had hit hard times in life. He provided cabins for people to live in when they had nowhere else to go and he provided meals to a countless number of people that would have otherwise went without food.”
Coffey said that a lot of people never knew about any of these things he did out of the goodness of his own heart because he was typically a very private person.
“Lee didn’t want accolades for any of it. That wasn’t the reason he did it. He did it because he was a good, kind gentleman that believed in helping people,” she said.
McMillan graduated from the United States Naval Academy in 1956 and remained in the U.S. Navy for 23 years before retiring in 1977 with the rank of commander. He was awarded numerous medals for his service including the Bronze Star, Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal and the Navy Meritorious Service Medal.
McMillan was one of the most popular GOP figures in Ashe County during his lifetime. He remained involved with the party up until his death and was even inducted into the North Carolina Republican Party Hall of Fame in 2019. McMillan served multiple terms in the Ashe County Republican Executive Committee, the Fifth Congressional District Republican Executive Committee and the NC GOP Executive Committee. He served on numerous boards in the county, including the Ashe County Civic Center and the National Committee for the New River, and was a member of the Ashe County Christmas Tree Growers Association.
“I am truly going to miss him. Seeing his car pull up to the office at random times, if I had appointments or clients, he’d sit in the lobby patiently. Sometimes he would bring me a bag of donut holes from Hole Lotta Doughnuts,” Coffey said. "It’s a tremendous loss for the county."
