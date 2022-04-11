Lee Q. McMillan, 90, of Crumpler, N.C., passed away on Friday, April 8, 2022 at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home in Winston Salem.
Mr. McMillan was born on Sunday, November 22, 1931 in Ashe County to Frank and Goldie Blevins McMillan. He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Donald McMillan; and his former wife, Calvene Green McMillan.
He attended Healing Springs School through the tenth grade. He moved to Washington, D.C. and graduated from High School in 1950. He served in the Naval Reserve and was called into active duty when the Korean War started. While serving on active duty he was nominated to attend the Naval Academy and graduated in 1956; he served in the U.S. Navy for 23 years. He retired from the Navy in 1976 with the rank of Commander. During his Navy service, he was awarded the Bronze Star Medal (with Combat V) (4/14/72); the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal (4/27/76) and the Navy Meritorious Service Medal (6/21/71). During this time he was stationed at home and abroad, working as a Submarine Commander during the Vietnam War. During his time at the US Navy Submarine School in Groton, Connecticut, he met his future wife Calvene Ann Green.
Lee bought Shatley Springs Inn and Restaurant in 1958 and continued to own the business until his death. Mr. McMillan was a very active supporter of Ashe County serving as an Ashe County Commissioner (1996-2000), a member of the new Courthouse Committee, and was the Chairman of the Ashe County Republican Party for many years. Lee enjoyed politics, being a wealth of knowledge to the young upcoming politicians in the area and in 2019 he was inducted into the North Carolina Republican Party Hall of Fame. Mr. McMillan was a member of Healing Springs Baptist Church where he accepted Jesus as his Savior and was baptized at 14 years old. Recently, he attended services at Chestnut Hill Community Church and Healing Springs Baptist Church. His civic service in Ashe County included serving as the first Republican President of the Ashe County Chamber of Commerce, a Board Member of the Ashe County Civic Center, a Board Member of the National Committee for the New River and a longtime member of the Ashe County Christmas Tree Growers Association.
Mr. McMillan is survived by one daughter, Tracie McMillan (Bob) Downer of Jefferson; and two grandchildren, Landon Calvin Jordan and Lily Grace Jordan; two nieces, Donna McMillan (Kenny) Howell, and Eika McMillan (Jeff) Knight and a cousin, Brenda Blevins.
Mr. McMillan will lie in state on Thursday, April 14, 2022 from 12:00 noon until 6:00 pm at Ashelawn Memorial Chapel.
A private family service will be held with burial in the Chestnut Hill Community Cemetery with military honors.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Ashe Advantage Project Lee Q. McMillan scholarship fund c/o Ashe County Chamber of Commerce, PO Box 31, West Jefferson, NC 29694 or the Ashe County D.A.V. Chapter 80, c/o Mike Brown, 1531 Idlewild Road, West Jefferson, NC 28694.
Words of comfort and remembrance may be viewed or sent to the family through our website at www.ashelawn.com.
Ashelawn Memorial Chapel & Gardens was entrusted with Mr. McMillan’s arrangements.
