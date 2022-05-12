BANNER ELK - On Friday, July 23 the Lees-McRae May Wildlife Rehabilitation Center and School of Natural and Behavioral Sciences will host a continuing education symposium for veterinarians and those who work in wildlife care.
The theme of the fourth annual North Carolina Wildlife Medicine Symposium will be “Wildlife Medicine and One Health: A Comprehensive Approach,” with lectures focused on the intersection of human, animal, and environmental health.
The symposium will provide seven hours of RACE-approved continued education opportunities for veterinarians and veterinary technicians focused on the recognition, triage, and treatment of wildlife. It will also allow for networking opportunities between local veterinarians, veterinary staff, state officials, and other experts in the field.
Attendees will hear presentations from Dr. Anna Allen of the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, Dr. Christine Casey of the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources, Dr. Virginia Corrigan of Appalachian State University, Dr. Nicole Gottdenker of the University of Georgia College of Veterinary Medicine, Dr. Suzanne Kennedy-Stoskopf of the North Carolina State University College of Veterinary Medicine, and Dr. Carl Williams of the North Carolina Division of Public Health.
The lectures will cover topics like environmental contaminants, emergency medicine, infectious disease transmission, disease surveillance, and veterinary technology. Each presentation will offer insight into how human health connects to and impacts animal health.
The early registration cost for veterinarians and other professionals is $125, while the cost for students is $50. After Sunday, June 19 the cost increases by $25.
