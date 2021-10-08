Lees-McRae signs articulation agreement with Stanly Community College.

BANNER ELK — Lees-McRae College has expanded its partnership with Stanly Community College to include guaranteed admission for three online programs.
The agreement builds on a previously established Memorandum of Understanding between the two institutions and will provide more opportunities for Stanly students to pursue a bachelor’s degree at Lees-McRae.
Alyson Gill, provost of Lees-McRae, and John Enamait, president of Stanly, signed the agreement in person on Wednesday, Oct. 6. The signed articulation agreement takes advantage of both institutions’ strengths and is effective immediately.
Gill and Enamait each signed direct transfer agreements for eligible Stanly students in the online Criminal Justice, Human Services, and Elementary Education programs.
Enamait said Stanly maintains student success as one of its three key pillars, adding that Lees-McRae and Stanly share similar missions, making the agreement a logical one.
“Dallas Herring, who is considered the founding father of the community college system, believed that the mission of the community college system is to take students as far as they are willing to go,” Enamait said. “That’s really our mantra at Stanly, and it’s represented by signings such as this. We do want to see our students succeed, even after they complete their credential at Stanly Community College.”
Stanly students who enter a Lees-McRae degree completion program online will register with junior class status and will also receive a $30 per credit hour tuition discount as they pursue bachelor’s degrees at Lees-McRae.
Lees-McRae remains focused on growing strategically, which Gill said is represented by the agreement with Stanly.
“I think that we are much stronger working together than we can ever be working individually,” Gill said. “These key partnerships are so, so important. They’re wonderful for our students. I love seeing this come to life. I’m also incredibly grateful for all of the leg work all of you have done to make this happen. I know it was a very long process.”
Following the signing, Gill, Enamait, and the respective program deans from each school met for lunch, taking advantage of a chance to discuss their programs in greater detail.
To learn more about Lees-McRae and the transfer process, please contact Transfer Admissions Counselor Brandy Banner at (828) 898-8910 or bannerb@lmc.edu.
