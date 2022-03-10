INDEPENDENCE, VA -- Peach Bottom Partners, a local non-profit, and Grayson County Tourism have teamed up to produce Legends of Grayson Old-Time Weekend, a two-day celebration at the Historic 1908 Courthouse in Independence, Va., in honor of the county’s rich Appalachian music traditions.
The weekend event features concerts, workshops, storytelling panels, luthier exhibits, tributes to local legends, historic films and artifacts, master-musician led workshops and jam sessions and regional foods. This inaugural gathering pays tribute to legendary Whitetop, Va., fiddler Thornton Spencer, and will include early members of the Whitetop Mountain Band, including Emily Spencer, Tom Barr and Becky Barr.
Throughout the weekend, guests will be treated to musical performances and informal jams led by such local greats as Kilby and Martha Spencer, Wayne Henderson, Brian Grim, Debbie Grim-Yates, Lucas Pasley, Steve Kilby, Wayne Erbsen, Malcolm Smith, Trish Fore, Rita Scott, Brett Morris, Jim Lloyd, Ricky Sutphin, The Blue Ridge Girls and The Crooked Road Ramblers.
“We want to pay tribute, in a meaningful way, to the extraordinary old-time music heritage of this beautiful county and the people who’ve shaped it and continue to shape it,” says co-founder Steve Soltis. “Our hope is to make it an annual event.”
Adds co-founder Mark Boyles: “Our vision is to bring this rich tradition and history to life in a way that is informative, inspiring and participatory. Guests will have the chance to listen to and play with some of Grayson’s finest musicians.”
The program begins at 5:00 p.m. on Friday, April 1 with an open jam led by Gap Civil fiddler Lucas Pasley and continues with an evening program featuring musicians and historians Tom Barr and Malcolm Smith, who will provide overviews of Grayson County’s musical heritage. This will be followed by a panel session and a concert by members of the Spencer family and guests, including The Blue Ridge Girls. Former Konnarock Critter fiddle legend Brian Grim will close out the evening by leading an open jam session with guests.
Saturday’s program starts at 10:00 a.m. with a storytelling session from local musicians and a tribute to Junior Appalachian Musicians (JAM) founder, the late Helen White. The tribute will feature performances by master luthier and musician Wayne Henderson and students from the JAM program. Throughout the day, music workshops will be led by Steve Kilby (guitar), Martha Spencer (clawhammer banjo), Wayne Erbsen (two-finger banjo) Kilby Spencer (fiddle) and Ricky Sutphin (flatfoot dancing). Open and master-led jams will continue through the day and will be complemented by a series of evening performances by, The Crooked Road Ramblers and Brian Grim and Debbie Grim-Yates. Fiddle powerhouse Kilby Spencer, Thornton’s son, will bring the program to close by leading an open jam with guests.
“This is exactly the kind of tourism we embrace here in Grayson County,” says county tourism director, Tracy Cornett. “It honors the past, celebrates the future, and gives back to the community by supporting JAM and The Mount Rogers School. The program is supported as a related event of The Crooked Road and in affiliation with The Blue Ridge Music Center.”
Tickets are currently on sale at Eventbrite (https://www.eventbrite.com/e/legends-of-grayson-old-time-weekend-tickets-192791002077) and will be available at the door throughout the weekend. Prices start at $10 per day and $35 for a weekend pass that includes admission to the Saturday workshops. For more information, contact Peach Bottom Partners’ Steve Soltis (soltiss@darden.virginia.edu) or Mark Boyles (markboyles404@gmail.com)
LEGENDS OF GRAYSON OLD TIME WEEKEND AGENDA
Venue: The 1908 Courthouse in Independence, Virginia
FRIDAY, APRIL 1
5:00 – 6:30 Doors open for courthouse tour and jamming. Master-led jam session featuring Lucas Pasley (confirmed). Food/dinner available GATE Center next door.
7:00 - 7:10 Welcome/Agenda/Logistics (Steve Soltis & Mark Boyles)
7:10-7:15 Comments on county role and Mt Rogers School (Tracy Cornett & Bill Shepley)
7:15 --7:30 Overview of Grayson Music Heritage (Host)
7:30 – 8:00 Malcolm Smith on Spencer Family, Albert Hash, & Grayson Music Heritage
(Some recorded snippets and video images from Hash/Spencer)
8:00 - 8:30 Moderated discussion and music sampling on Thornton Spencer Legacy with Emily, Martha,
Kilby Spencer and Friends
8:30 -9:45 Interpretive Concert/Dance with Spencer Family & Special Guests
10:00 -12:00 Open Jamming (Master-led jam session featuring Brian Grim
SATURDAY, APRIL 2
10:00 -11:00 Coffee & Donuts Chat: moderated discussion with music on Grayson musical history
with emphasis on W. Grayson and Thornton’s impact: lineup to include Wayne Henderson, Tom Barr, Wayne Erbsen, Jim Lloyd, Trish Fore and Emily Spencer.
11:00 - 12:00 JAM show & Tribute to Helen White (Brett Morris’ Hour with Wayne Henderson, Emily
Spencer, Rita Scott, and others selected by Brett), JAM players concert
12:00 - 1:00 Lunch Break and Informal Jam (food set up at GATE Center)
1:00 – 4:00 Tom Barr Museum Room with select artifacts and tour/discussion
1:00 – 4:00 Informal Jamming at Gate Center (not Master-led)
1:00 - 4:00 Master Workshop & Stories Behind the Tunes
1:00 p.m. OT Fiddle featuring Kilby Spencer
2:10 p.m. OT Guitar featuring Steve Kilby
2:10 p.m. Two Finger Banjo featuring Wayne Erbsen
3:20 p.m. OT Banjo featuring Emily Spencer
3:20 p.m. Flatfoot featuring Ricky Sutphin
4:30 - 6:00 Master-led jam featuring either Debbie Grim Yates (confirming)
+ historic musical films to be screened at GATE Center and/or courthouse office
6:00 - 7:30 Dinner Break
7:30- 9:00 Interpretive Concert and Dance: Brian Grim and Debbie Grim Yates, Blue Ridge Girls
Crooked Road Ramblers and friends
9:15 - 11:00 Master-led jam with Kilby Spencer and friends
