Lester Alexander Pharr, Jr., 95, of Jefferson, N.C., passed away on Monday, December 6, 2021 at his home.
Mr. Pharr was born on May 17, 1926 in Ashe County to Lester Alexander Pharr, Sr. and Nettie Viola Phillips Pharr. He was preceded in death by his parents, a daughter, Nancy Gail Phipps, and two brothers, Maness Lee Pharr and Wayne Nicholas Pharr.
Mr. Pharr was a retired professional truck driver. He and his wife of 52 years, Gracie, had traveled to all the lower 48 states and Canada. He enjoyed camping and traveling in their motor home.
Mr. Pharr is survived by his wife, Grace Blevins Pharr; two grandsons, Jonathan Wayne Phipps and Evan Worth Phipps; son-in-law, Shannon Phipps; special niece, Shelby Myers; sister-in-law, Mildred Pharr; several nieces also survive.
Funeral services were held December 9, 2021 at Ashelawn Memorial Chapel by Speaker Charles Caudill and Rev. Lloyd Day. Burial followed in Ashelawn Memorial Gardens.
The family respectfully requests no food or flowers please. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Childrens Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Medi Home Hospice, P.O. Box 421, Jefferson, NC 28640.
The family extends special thanks to Medi Home Hospice for their care.
