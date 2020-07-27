Mrs. Levia Hartsog passed away in her home with loved ones by her side on Friday, July 24, 2020 in her 98th year.
Levia Hartsog beloved wife of the late Warren Hartsog. Much loved mother of Carolyn Miller (Edward), Debbie Darnell (JC), Edie Miller (Eddie), Lisa Howell (Mike), and the late Keith Hartsog. Cherished grandmother of Heather Hartsog Moore (Wade), Randy Darnell, Angela Miller, Candace Hartsog Stephens (Matthew), and Tonya Hartsog. Precious great-grandmother of William, Atticus, Jud, and Maris LauraLevia Stephens.
Dear sister of Reverend George Fizer, the late Edythe Fizer, the late Edward Fizer, the late Elmer Fizer, the late H.W. Buck Fizer, the late Beulah Boots Black, the late James Fizer, the late Mack Fizer, the late Nida Fox (Kenny), and the late Charles Fizer (Sandra). Remembered by her many nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at Ashelawn Memorial Gardens in Jefferson on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at 2:00 pm. Mrs. Hartsog loved bright colors. Please honor her by wearing your favorite bold and bright attire if you choose.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Ashe County Humane Society, Ashe County Public Library Bookmobile, and Imagination Ashe Dolly Parton Imagination Library.
You may send or view condolences and memories to the family
Ashelawn Memorial Chapel and Gardens was entrusted with Mrs. Hartsogs services.
