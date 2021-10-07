Linda Faye (Benfield) Bruce, 79, of Statesville, N.C., formerly of Stonebridge Community of Ashe County, departed this world on September 28, 2021, from her home in Iredell County.
Linda was born on February 13, 1942, in Iredell Co., NC. She was the daughter of the late Robert E.L. Benfield and Winona (Holton) Benfield. In addition to her parents, Linda was preceded in death by her husband, Glady Willard Bruce.
In life, Linda graduated from Cool Spring High School with the class of 1960. She worked in the textile industry for nearly 30 years before she retired in 2000. Linda was a gifted fabric and watercolor artist. She was also a member of Bethany United Methodist Church and a former member of Bethlehem United Methodist Church. She was a volunteer with the Ashe County Arts Council and an avid Carolina Panthers Fan.
Linda leaves behind to cherish her memory: a son, Edward Lee Bruce (Susan) of Huntersville, NC, a daughter, Amanda Bruce of Statesville, brothers, David Benfield (Sara) of Charleston, SC, and Ray Benfield (Kathy) of Wilkesboro. Also, surviving Linda are her grandchildren: Joey, Allison, Katherine, Jacob, Margaret, Emily, and Oliver; along with many nieces, nephews, cousins, and quilting sisters. She will be fondly remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend.
Please consider memorials to Ashe County Arts Council (ashecountyarts.org) or Duke Heart Center C/O Duke Health (gifts.duke.edu).
Reavis Funeral Home of Statesville are honored to serve the family.
