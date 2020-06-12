Mrs. Linda Lyle Wilcox, 75, of Charlotte, formerly of Ashe County, N.C., passed away Wednesday morning, June 10, 2020 at Atrium Health in Pineville, N.C.
A graveside service will be held Saturday, June 13, 2020 1:00pm at Zion United Methodist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Martha Kincaid officiating.
Linda was born in Ashe County on August 14, 1944 to the late Ray and Clara Wilson Lyle. Linda's working career spanned over 40 years for JP Stevens, Piedmont Airlines, United Airlines and Bank of America. She attended Central Church of Charlotte. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and will be missed by all.
She is preceded in death by one brother, Billy Lyle.
Linda is survived by her husband of 60 years, Blake Wilcox; one son, Greg Wilcox and wife, Susie of Charlotte; one daughter, Elaine Meacham and husband, Bill of Pineville; one brother, Wayne Lyle of Burnsville; four grandchildren, Michael Meacham of Charlotte, Whitney Meacham of Pineville, Thomas Wilcox of Charlotte, and Ben Wilcox of Charlotte; and several nieces and nephews also survive.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Zion United Methodist Church, C/o Arnold Houck, 1707 Mill Creek Road, Todd, NC 28684.
You may give the family your condolences at our website www.boonefuneralhome.com
Boone Family Funeral Home of West Jefferson is in charge of these arrangements.
