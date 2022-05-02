WEST JEFFERSON — Several area homebuilders and general contractors had a chance to get their questions answered and voice their concerns over the backlog of septic permit applications that has slowed new building projects to a crawl across the High Country.
The Ashe/Alleghany Home Builders Association organized this meeting with members of AppHealthCare on April 20 in the community meeting room at Blue Ridge Energy in West Jefferson.
With the recent real estate boom, Ashe County has seen an increase in septic permits, also known as water protection permits, by 52% from 2019 to 2021. In total, there were 806 new permit applications in 2019, 1,060 permit applications in 2020 and a total of 1,226 applications in 2021. This large increase in applications has led to many housing projects being delayed by six months and sometimes longer. Over the same time period from 2019 to 2021, Alleghany County saw a 79% increase in permit applications.
One of the biggest reasons for the permitting delays has been from staff issues at AppHealthCare. Currently, AppHealthCare has three openings for Environmental Health Technicians, the position responsible for much of the field work such as documenting site visits and drawing up permits for approval. The current job posting has been active since March 29. There is also an opening for a Registered Environmental Health Specialist with the bulk of the work responsibilities being for water protection applications in Ashe County.
“When we hire an environmental health specialist, we hire folks that have to meet certain criteria. A person has to have the right training and education to do this job and we know that is important because we want to be issuing quality permits. You all want to do a good job for your homeowners and we want to make sure there aren’t going to be any problems with permits that are issued down the road. We have had that problem in the past,” said Jennifer Greene, the Health Director at AppHealthCare.
Greene noted that this isn’t just an Ashe County or an Alleghany County problem, and that most counties across North Carolina are dealing with similar permitting issues that are causing construction delays.
Greene said that the board of health was aware of the backlog and authorized AppHealthCare to hire more people that could serve in the roles necessary to speed up the permitting process.
“Unfortunately, what we did wasn’t enough and that is why you all are frustrated, and rightfully so. We need to hire more people. I know this is frustrating and that it is not okay,” Greene said. “This can’t continue and I know that, but we have to have some help from all parties. We have to have the funding to hire the new employees and we need to have the right setup to try to retain people.”
Around 10 years ago, the health department had 11 to 12 employees that could issue and inspect water protection permits across Watauga, Ashe and Alleghany counties. Now, according to Andy Blethen, the Environmental Health Supervisor at AppHealthCare, there is one authorized septic permit inspector in Watauga County, two in Ashe County, one in Alleghany and one that works both Ashe and Alleghany.
“We are very understaffed to meet this current need at this point. We are nowhere near the 2005-2012 staffing levels that we were at,” Blethen said.
