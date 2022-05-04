WEST JEFFERSON - Hart Power Equipment owner Donley Junior “DJ” Hart passed away at his home on April 22. The longtime local business owner was remembered by many for his hard work and dedication to serving his customers for well over 60 years.
Hart, 87, first started a small repair and saw business named McCulloch Saw & Equipment in 1956 and later renamed the business to Hart Power Equipment. His son, Myron Hart, and grandson, Connor Hart, will continue to operate the business on the backstreet in West Jefferson.
A Facebook post from Hart Power Equipment paying tribute to Hart spoke about his impact on the community and the staff the has worked there for many years.
“DJ touched and helped many people throughout the community since he first started the business. He has coached and led many people on our team and cultivated the knowledge and laid the foundation of where and who we are today. We will all be forever grateful for the dream he had and the hard work he put in to create and build the business from scratch to last three generations and many more to come,” the post said.
Boone Family Funeral Home was entrusted to handle the visitation and celebration of life.
