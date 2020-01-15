Hannah Huyck, a psychology major from Fleetwood, was named to Geneva College’s Dean’s List for the fall 2019 semester.
To be eligible for this recognition, students in traditional programs must earn a GPA of at least 3.6 while being enrolled in 12 or more credit hours.
Geneva College is a Christ-centered academic community that provides a comprehensive education to equip students for faithful and fruitful service to God and neighbor. Geneva is included on Kiplinger’s Personal Finance’s “2019 Best College Values” list and has one of the top undergraduate engineering programs in the nation, according to U.S. News and World Report.
Lily Calhoun of Warrensville, was recognized on Carson-Newman University’s fall 2019 Dean’s List.
Founded in 1851, Carson-Newman is a Christian liberal-arts based university affiliated with the Tennessee Baptist Convention. The university awards Dean’s List honors to students earning a grade point average of 3.5 or above while taking 12 or more credit hours.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.