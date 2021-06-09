ASHE COUNTY — For many across the nation Memorial Day — a day set aside to remember America’s fallen service members — has become an unofficial kickoff to summer. But despite the celebratory aspects the three-day weekend holds for many, some local law enforcement agencies are happy to report that there were little to no alcohol-related traffic citations reported this year.
According to the Ashe County Sheriff’s Department, the agency reported no DUI citations during the Memorial Day weekend. Likewise, the Jefferson Police Department reported zero DUI cases during the holiday and the West Jefferson Police Department reported a single alcohol-related traffic stop during the weekend, a driving while consuming citation for an individual under 21 years of age.
This Memorial Day weekend’s low number of DUI cases are also consistent with years’ prior. The Ashe County Sheriff’s Department reported zero DUI cases for 2020’s Memorial Day weekend, one DUI case in 2019 and only one case in 2018. The West Jefferson Police Department also reported zero DUI’s for the 2020 and 2019 Memorial Day weekends.
Regardless of these low numbers, Ashe County residents may still have found themselves going through a license check this holiday weekend. However, according to Chief Deputy Danny Houck of the Ashe County Sheriff’s Department, these types of checks have less to do with DUI enforcement and more to do with deterring general crime in a given area.
“The reason we do the license checking stations is not just for DUI, it’s for all crimes,” Houck said. “Whenever you see a license check, usually its because we’re starting to see a rise in call volume or crime in that area. So, it’s data driven where those license checking stations are.”
During these types of stops it is not uncommon to see two or more law enforcement agencies working as a team.
“Most of the time we are in conjunction with another jurisdiction,” Houck said. “We may do a license check near West Jefferson or Jefferson where we get those local police departments to come help with the flow of traffic. If we’re out in county, most of the time we’re with and assisting the highway patrol.”
Houck noted that these types of check points serve a duel purpose. Not only do they put a police presence in a communities with a high call volume, but they also serve as a means of pulling criminal offenders off the roadways.
“The community sees that we’re out and about trying to deter crime,” said Houck. “We also get a lot of people who are wanted for outstanding warrants out of these checking stations, and we also get a lot of narcotics out of these checking stations.”
As far as DUI enforcement in the county goes, Houck stated that the Ashe County Sheriff’s Department has plans to for more DUI enforcement training later in the year and that they will be working with the Department of Health and Human Services, as well as the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to learn about conducting standard field sobriety test and administering intoximeter test.
