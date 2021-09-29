JEFFERSON — The Museum of Ashe County History and Ashe County Historical Society will be hosting a special dedication ceremony honoring the life of Gary Poe on Saturday, Oct. 9. The ceremony will take place on the lawn of the Museum of Ashe County History located at 301 East Main Street in Jefferson.
The event will feature a special performance by the Poison Branch String Band beginning at 10 a.m., followed by a special recognition of Mr. Poe at 10:45 a.m., where the museum will be dedicating their outdoor stage in his honor.
"We at the Museum of Ashe County History felt it would be appropriate to recognize Gary for his many years of service to the county and especially to the museum," said Museum of Ashe County President, Lee Beckworth. "His main interest were history and music, that was a big part of his life after retirement from the school system. We're trying to make sure that he gets recognized for all of the volunteer hours that he put in, and for helping the county in many ways."
Guest speakers at the event will include Jane Lonon, Tom Hartman and Lonnie Jones. Following the ceremony, Wayne Henderson and Herb Key will be giving a performance which will begin at 11 a.m.
Aside from the ceremony at the museum, the Ashe County Board of Commissioners will be voting on Monday, Oct. 4 at 9 a.m. on a proclamation to create a Gary Poe Day.
This event is free and open to the public. Guests are encouraged to bring their lawn chairs or picnic blankets to enjoy the morning of music in honor of Gary Poe.
For more information about this event contact contact the Museum of Ashe County History at (336) 846-1904. The Museum's exhibits will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
