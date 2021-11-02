LAUREL SPRINGS — Tonight’s Peak Creek Ruritan’s Club of 32 years held their monthly meeting in Laurel Springs. For the past five years the club has held a Veterans Appreciation Dinner the first meeting of November in honor of Veterans Day.
Among those present was Bob Robertson — Ashe and Allegheny counties’ oldest living World War II veteran at the age of 94.
Guest speaker Daisy Arnold Poe, Manager of the West Jefferson Carolina West Wireless store, stated that she wants all veterans to know about the 15 percent discount they offer to all veterans. Among the crowd was also Ashe County Commissioners Jonathan Jordan and Jerry Powers.
