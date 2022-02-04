Lola Brooks Sawyer Greer was born March 16, 1921 to John Heggie Brooks and Ella Wyatt Brooks.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, February 7, 2022 at 2pm at Pleasant View Baptist Church with Rev. Larry Shepherd, Rev. Dwight Shepherd, and Rev. Joey McClure officiating. Burial will follow in the Welch Cemetery.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, February 6, 2022 from 6-8pm at Boone Family Funeral Home.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two husbands, Frank Sawyer and Howard Greer; three sons, Arvil, Alan and Steve Sawyer; one granddaughter, Rhonda Testerman; and three sisters, Yvonne Francis, Carrie Lee Elliott and Clarice Eller.
She is survived by one brother, JH Brooks; three daughters-in-law, Madge, Wanda and Edna Sawyer; eight grandchildren, Vickie Blevins (Steve), Cindy Rupard (Eric), Mike Sawyer (Brandy), Ray Sawyer (Lisa), JC Sawyer (Yolanda), Bobbie Blevins (Tom), Gaye Miller (Roger) and Regenia Ham (Danny Armstrong).
She is also survived by seventeen great grandchildren; nineteen great-great grandchildren; and caregiver, Ruby Church.
Lola enjoyed life to the fullest and age was never a factor to her. She did not worry about the number and just did the things that truly brought her joy. The greatest joy of her life was her family; and what joy she brought to her family. She loved flowers and to garden. She could grow anything. She loved to sew and made beautiful clothes and bonnets. She had a big sense of humor and loved to tell jokes. She loved to play Rook and played it every Sunday. She loved her cats Boots and Willie. She loved going to church at Pleasant View Church while she was able. She loved the Lord and was baptized on May 23rd, 1948. Nothing would bring her greater joy than for everyone to meet her in Heaven.
Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to Welch Cemetery, C/O Larry Stanley, 852 Stanley Road, Warrensville, NC 28693 or to Pleasant View Church, PO Box 12 Warrensville, NC 28693.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.