Lovella Gaye Robinson Spencer, daughter of William and Gorda Robinson was born on September 28, 1932 and departed this life on September 24, 2020, making her stay on earth 87 years, 11 months and 27 days.
She was married on October 4, 1955 to the late Clarence Woodrow Spencer. To this union was born two daughters, Karen and Clara. She leaves her daughters, sons in-law, Allen Parsons and Ronnie Ham, grandson, Tristan and great-grandchildren, Emma and Sadie to mourn her loss.
She was preceded in death by brothers, Robert, Jack and Don Robinson; sisters, Virginia Myers, Geneva Robinson, Lena Parham, Irene Goble, Hilda Lilly, and Juanita Edmonds; grandson, Blake Parsons and her husband, Clarence Spencer. She was a sewing machine operator for Jefferson Apparel. Lovella enjoyed reading, cooking for her family and spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. We believe her loss is heavens gain.
Mrs. Spencer lay in state from 1:00 to 2:00 pm on Monday, September 28, 2020 at Badger Funeral Home. Graveside services followed at the Haw Orchard Cemetery by the Rev. Julian Owen.
Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Haw Orchard Cemetery Fund, c/o Karen Parsons, PO Box 162, Lansing, NC 28643.
Online condolences may be sent and viewed at www.badgerfuneralhome.com
Badger Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.
