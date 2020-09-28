Mrs. Lucy T. Caddell died Thursday, September 24, 2020.
Born in Sumter, S.C., she was the daughter of the late Edgar Walter and Ruth Russ Tyner. She was a graduate of Hartsville High School in Harstville, S.C., and she attended the University of South Carolina. She was an active member of West Jefferson United Methodist Church.
Private funeral services were held Sunday, September 27, 2020 at West Jefferson United Methodist Church by the Rev. Dan Gaddy. Burial followed in West Jefferson Cemetery.
Surviving are her husband, Jan R. Caddell; daughter, Charlotte C. Thompson and husband, Jimmy, of West Jefferson; son, E. Graham Caddell and wife, Carrie, of Jefferson; grandsons, Grant Thompson, Wesley Thompson; and granddaughter, Keely Caddell; and brother, E. Russ Tyner of Hartsville, S.C. She was preceded in death by her son, Jan R. Caddell, Jr.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to West Jefferson United Methodist Church, PO Box 826, West Jefferson, NC 28694.
Online condolences may be sent and viewed at www.badgerfuneralhome.com
Badger Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.
