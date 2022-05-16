WEST JEFFERSON - Ashe County’s very own Makayla Church Rosenberger was awarded the 2022 Jane Lonon Legacy Foundation Grant at the Ashe Arts Center on May 10.
The grant was established in June of 2019 to honor retired Ashe County Arts Council Director Jane Lonon. Rosenberger was awarded $2,500 to launch a Summer Contemporary Dance Festival that will be held July 5-16. The festival will highlight Appalachian culture through dance.
“Having the opportunity to apply for this grant as a working artistic professional is an honor. I am beyond grateful for the Ashe County Arts Council and the way it fostered my interests in the arts, my creativity, and my desire to learn more. With the ability to grow and develop as an artist through training and traveling across the nation, I have developed a skill set in contemporary dance forms. I am passionate about accessibility to the arts and know this is a value of the Arts Council as well. This project will provide exposure to new ways of looking at, interpreting, and participating in dance,” Rosenberger said previously.
The festival will also include a dance concert that will take place at the Ashe Civic Center showcasing local dance students from studios around the area and professional contemporary dancers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.