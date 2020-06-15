Mrs. Mamie Louise Pierce Allen, 77, of Creston, N.C., passed away Thursday night, June 11, 2020 at her home.
Funeral services were held Sunday, June 14, 2020 at 5:00pm at Creston Church of Christ with the Rev. Anthony Roark and the Rev. Junior Seatz officiating. Burial followed in the Pierce Family Cemetery.
The family received friends from 3:00-5:00pm on Sunday, June 14, 2020; two hours prior to the funeral service.
Mrs. Allen was born in Ashe County on May 1, 1943 to the late Frank and Lillie Marie Eastridge Pierce. She worked as a CNA in healthcare.
She was also preceded in death by her husband, Gene N. Allen; two sisters, Barbara Miller and Francis Price; two brothers, Walter Pierce and Willie Pierce.
Mrs. Allen is survived by two sons, Gene Edward Allen, of Creston and Michael Nathan Allen, of Creston; a brother, Dubert Ray Pierce, of Pennsylvania; six sisters, Mary Lee Osborne, of Creston, Ruth Mahala and husband, Jim, of Creston, Evelena Shader, of Creston, Deane Childress, of Lansing, Margaret Miller and husband, Dean, of Millers Creek and Sandra Huffman and husband Roger, of Millers Creek; two grandchildren, Vivian Estrada and Jarrett Allen, both of Creston; four great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews also survive.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to The family, c/o Michael Allen, 16189 NC Hwy 88 west, Creston, NC 28615.
You may give the family your condolences at our website www.boonefuneralhome.com
Boone Family Funeral Home of West Jefferson is in charge of these arrangements.
