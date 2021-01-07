Mrs. Margaret Denson Deal, better known as "Betsy" 78, of Laurel Springs, N.C., passed away Monday, January 4, 2021 at Alleghany Memorial Hospital.
She was born on December 26, 1942 in Rutherfordton, North Carolina to the late Charles A. Denson, Sr. and Johnnie Player Denson.
Betsy was a graduate of Meredith College and touched the lives of countless children throughout her career as a 4th and 5th grade school teacher. She was the Super of the “Super Deals.” Former members of her classes can all remember their Super Deal Number from their days spent in her class. Betsy was a member of Laurel Fork Presbyterian Church where she served as the children’s Sunday school teacher and as a Deacon and Elder. As a member of the Peak Creek Ruritan, she served on many committees and organized the annual Pancake Breakfast to support the club’s scholarship fund.
Betsy is survived by her husband of 55 years, Earl Deal; a son, Buddy Deal and his wife, Della, of Laurel Springs; and a daughter, Meg Deal of Raleigh. She also had three wonderful grandchildren, Justin, Trevor and Helen. Her brother Charles A. 'Yogi' Denson, Jr., of Mooresville preceded her in death.
The love of my life, the mother of my children, and one of the “bestest” grandmothers was a true angel on earth. She has gone on before us to help Christ prepare a place for each of us. All of those that have been privileged to have known her have benefited from her wisdom, advise, support and love.
Graveside services were held on January 7th at The Laurel Springs Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Jeffrey Bumgarner officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Laurel Fork Presbyterian Church for the Ashe & Alleghany County Backpack Programs. The church address is PO Box 5, Laurel Springs, NC 28644.
