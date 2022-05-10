Margaret Mayers Litschert passed peacefully on April 29, 2022, at her home in Grassy Creek on her 93rd birthday. She was surrounded by her family and angels.
Margaret was affectionally known as Peggy, Aunt Peggy or Mimi. She was a joy to those who knew her.
Peggy devoted her life to her husband, John and her four children. She was an active member of the Episcopal Church and was the first female vestry member of St. Christopher's in Charlotte. She was a beloved Sunday School teacher as well and for many years directed the Christmas Eve pageant. She was a very active member of St Mary's Episcopal Church in Beaver Creek, NC where she counseled many and often took Holy Communion to "shut-ins". She was also a member of the Church of the Holy Trinity Oxford, MD for her entire life and loved helping out any way she could.
Peggy was a member of the Charlotte Chapter of Eastern Star and officiated as the Chaplain for many years. She was a non-stop "Pink Lady" volunteer at Charlotte Presbyterian Hospital as well as a consistent and tireless blood donor. Peggy volunteered for Hospice and was also a proud member of the Oxford Maryland Ladies Auxiliary where she had many friends and loved working on all the projects. No dust settled on Peggy's feet.
She is preceded in death by a granddaughter, Missy Miner; a son, David Litschert; a daughter, Megan Litschert; and two brothers, William Mayers and Fred Mayers.
Mrs. Litschert is survived by a son, John Litschert II; and his wife, Brandy Moody of West Jefferson; a daughter, Barbara Litschert of Charlotte; a brother, Stanley Mayers of State College, PA; four grandchildren, Mary Catherine Paivo; John Litschert, III; Tom Miner and David Miner of Charlotte and five great-grandchildren, Benjamin Litschert, Gabriel Paiva, Charlotte Paiva, Elizabeth Paiva and Caroline Paiva; as well as many nieces and nephews.
A gathering of friends will be held on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at 1:00pm at Boone Family Funeral Home Chapel. After the gathering of friends, the family welcomes everyone to their home for food, drinks and memories.
The following week, the family will travel to Oxford, Maryland, where they will have a Celebration of Life service at 1:00pm on May 22, 2022 at Oxford Cemetery officiated by Rev. Rob Brown, who is a dear family friend and a retired minister of Holy Trinity Episcopal Church of Oxford. They will lay Mrs. Litschert to rest by her husband, John Herman, who passed away June 8, 2019.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to : Wounded Warrior, PO Box 758516, Topeka, Kansa 66675-8516.
You may give the family your condolences at our website www.boonefuneralhome.com.
Boone Family Funeral Home of West Jefferson is entrusted with these services.
