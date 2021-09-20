Margaret Miller Matthews, loving wife, mother and grandmother.
Peg passed on September 17, 2021 at a vacation home in Fleetwood, N.C. She was officially a resident of The Woodlands, TX. Peg was born December 22, 1942 in Allentown, PA to Robert E. Miller and Francis E. Mee.
Preceding her in death are her parents and brother Robert E. Miller. Remaining family are her husband, Lloyd; son, Dan Matthews and wife Jennifer; daughter, Susan Schmidt and husband, Hayden; sister and brother-in-law, Sharon and Jim Need and sister-in-law Jeanne Tyson. Additionally, she leaves three grandchildren; Maylinn Matthews and husband Michael Smith; Alyssa Childress and fiancé Cordero Jennings; Miller Matthews and partner, Bailey Wick.
Peg loved the education field where she volunteered as an aid in Delaware and Texas schools. She also worked as a secretary at Alvin Community College in Alvin, TX where she received her Associate Degree in Business.
Her great loves were her family, bridge, travelling and working in her flower gardens.
Memorial services for Mrs. Matthews will be held at a later date.
Memorial services for Mrs. Matthews will be held at a later date.
Boone Family Funeral Home of West Jefferson is in charge of these arrangements.
