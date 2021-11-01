Ashe County Arts Council presents the Mari Black Trio at the Ashe Civic Center on Saturday, Nov. 6, 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 adults and $5 students and may be purchased online at www.ashecountyarts.org.
Multi-style violinist and champion fiddler Mari Black’s virtuosic fiddling, sparkling stage presence and commitment to bringing people together through music have made her a favorite with audiences across the country and around the world.
A master of diverse musical styles and winner of several major international competitions, Mari sweeps her audiences away on a spirited musical adventure celebrating tradition and exploring possibility in the dance-driven music of the Celtic regions: Scotland, Ireland, Shetland, Canada and more. She and her dynamic band will have the audience tapping toes and dancing in the aisles.
Current COVID-19 protocols in place include all patrons must show proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 with photo ID. Proof of a negative lab-conducted COVID-19 test taken and dated within 72 hours of the performance with photo ID. Minors 12-17 may show proof of vaccination or negative test without ID. Masks are required for all patrons and visitors at all events regardless of vaccination status.
Cleaning protocols are in place at the Ashe Civic Center and a new HVAC system and the Phenomenal Aire Cold Plasma Filtration system have been installed. It works to neutralize and remove harmful elements in the indoor air. We will continue to follow the guidance from the CDC, state and local agencies to protect the health of audiences and artists.
For the 21-22 season, Ashe County Arts Council will practice a flexible exchange, credit and refund policy to allow patrons to purchase tickets with confidence.
Thank you for your patience and understanding as we make every effort to provide you with an enjoyable experience while keeping you safe. For tickets go to www.ashecountyarts.org or call us at (336) 846-2787.
