Marian Juanita Rash Legros, 86, passed away Friday, October 8, 2021, in Statesville, N.C.
Juanita was born in Ashe County, N.C., June 24, 1935, to the late Paul C. Rash and Irene Harless Rash. She was preceded in death by her first husband, H. “Fred” Roland, and second husband, Richard Legros; two brothers, Jackie Rash and Malcolm Rash; grandson, Jeremy Lynch; step-granddaughter, Jessica Johnson and a son-in-law, Danny McGuire.
Juanita was a long-time member of and pianist for Buffalo Missionary Baptist Church in West Jefferson, NC. She also sang alto and played the piano for the Rash-Roland Quartet for several years while residing in Pennsylvania.
Survivors include her children, Connie Roland Ginn (Douglas) of Statesville, NC, Ronald Roland (Kimberly) of Palm City, FL, Bonnie Roland McGuire of Jupiter, FL, and Brenda Roland of Cashiers, NC; step-children, Barbara Legros Jones (Bill) of FL, Jim Legros (Kay) of FL, and Cynthia Legros Springer (Robert) of FL, seven grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild; 11 step-grandchildren, and 12 step-great-grandchildren; siblings, Ivan Rash (Dorothy) of Arlington, TX, Philip Rash (Ruth) of Locust, NC, Jonney Rash (Jeanne) of Pueblo, CO, and beloved sister-in-law, Lorna Rash-Keene (Ken) of Salisbury, NC.
There will be no formal services held.
Fond memories and online condolences may be left at www.nicholsonfunerals.com. Nicholson Funeral Home is serving the Legros family.
