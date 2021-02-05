Mark Irvin Wiest, 82 of Jefferson, N.C., died Monday, February 1, 2021 at his home.
Mr. Wiest was born April 2, 1938 in Pillow, PA to the late Fred and Grace Bahner Wiest. In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by brother, Marvin Wiest and step-son, Larry Greer.
Mr. Wiest was a member of Warrensville Baptist Church and former member of Fletcher Baptist Church. He was also a pastor of the Church of the Nazarene in West Jefferson for many years. Mark enjoyed music and played the trombone. He was a member of the Central PA Gospel Band before he moved to N.C. He also enjoyed photography. He was a former truck driver and most recently worked as a salesman for Halo Promotional Products.
Memorial services will be held at 2:00 pm Saturday, February 6, 2021 at Warrensville Baptist Church by the Rev. Wade Huntsinger and the Rev. Doug Evans. The family will receive friends from 1:00 - 2:00 pm prior to the service. Please wear a mask and practice social distancing if attending.
Mr. Wiest is survived by, his wife, Edith Sapp Wiest; son, Michael Wiest of PA; daughters, Barbara Casper of VA, Sandra Spencer and Lorena Wiest both of PA; step-son, Steven Greer of AZ; step-daughters, Sharon Thompson of FL and Barbara Greer of DE; six grandchildren, 10 step-grandchildren, several great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews also survive.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Warrensville Baptist Church, 103 Church St., Warrensville, NC 28693.
Online condolences may be sent and viewed at www.badgerfuneralhome.com
Badger Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.
