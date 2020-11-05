On Saturday, October 31, 2020, Martha went home to our Heavenly Father at her daughter’s home surrounded by family. She is resting in peace in the arms of her Savior.
A funeral mass service will be held on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 10:00am at St. Francis Catholic Church of Assisi with Father Cory Cathron officiating with military rites.
Martha was born in Muskegon, Michigan to Dutch immigrants. She lead a live of service joining the Navy and was a member of the WAVES. She served nine years and worked at a NATO facility in Naples, Italy during the war. If you asked her about her work, she would say she couldn’t tell you as she worked with top secret documents. When her daughters started school, Martha worked as a teachers aide at Jefferson Elementary School. After her daughters completed school, she returned to school and completed her Associates in Early Childhood Development. She completed her career serving seniors at Ashe Services for Aging. Martha also volunteered a lot of her time serving as a NC Senior Tarheel and for other various organizations in the community.
In her spare time, she enjoyed sewing, knitting, cross-stitching and other crafts. She won a blue ribbon at the State Fair for Handstitchery as well a People’s Choice for one of her beautiful cross-stitch pieces. She will be remembered for her generosity, kindness and her humorous quick wit, which she kept until the end.
Martha will be deeply missed. Though her body is gone she can be found in the hearts of those she leaves behind: two daughters Janet Blevins of Greensboro, NC and Patty Leek and husband Anthony of the home. Granddaughters: Sydney Leek of the home, Mary Shea Leek and fiancé Ray Phipps of Crumpler, Sarah Leek of Asheville, NC and Katie Henderson of Wilmington, NC.
In lieu of flowers, Martha requested memorials be made to her lifelong charity, St. Jude Children’s Hospital. Martha also requested no viewing, so her daughters ask you send a favorite memory or story of Martha to 162 Will Vannoy Road, West Jefferson, NC 28694.
