Ms. Mary Ellen Griffitts, better known as “Peggy”, 88, of Morganton formally of Ashe County, N.C., passed away Tuesday, February 8, 2022.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, February 14, 2022 at 11am at Boone Family Funeral Home with the Rev. Ken Jones officiating. Burial will follow in the Burke Memorial Park.
Ms. Griffitts was born in Ashe County on February 28,1933 to the late William and Lenna Mae Colvard Griffitts. Ms. Griffitts worked in the Commercial banking and Savings and Loan Industry for 25 years. She was an impeccable housekeeper and dresser, a wonderful cook, and dedicated caretaker. She loved her many trips “out west”. Most of all, she cherished her parents, siblings, children, grandson, and extended family. Raised as a farm girl, she could outwork most anyone while doing it in heels. Though she left Ashe County as a young wife, she always called the Mountains home.
She is preceded in death by two sisters, Irma Liddle and Sue Bledsoe; and brother, Dean Griffitts.
Ms. Griffitts is survived by one son, Mike Maines and wife, Jamie of Boonville; one daughter; Lynn Maines Jenkins and husband, John, of Falls Church, VA; two sisters, Helen Goodman of Crumpler, and Ruth Walker and husband, Joe, of Crumpler; one grandson, Dr. William Jenkins of Sarasota, FL; and several nieces and nephews also survive.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Senter Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery Fund.
You may give the family your condolences at our website www.boonefuneralhome.com.
Boone Family Funeral Home of West Jefferson is in charge of these arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.