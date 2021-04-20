Mrs. Mary Louise Spencer Rhodes, 87, of West Jefferson, N.C., passed away Thursday morning, April 15, 2021 at Ashe Memorial Hospital.
Memorial services will be held on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at Jefferson United Methodist Church with the Rev. Anita Sain officiating.
The family will receive friends from 10:30-11:00 am on Wednesday at Jefferson United Methodist Church.
Mary was born in Ashe County on April 11, 1934 to the late Guy William and Nona Kate Wagg Spencer. Mary put together a large collection of travel scrapbook albums. She also had a love for knitting, crocheting, and photography.
She is preceded in death by Claude James Powers, Raymond Rodeback, and David Rhodes; and son, William Eric Powers.
Mary is survived by one son; Jim Powers and wife Susan of Jefferson, four grandchildren; Ryan Powers and wife Katie of Reno, Nevada, Claire Deslauriers of Bristow, VA, Mary Katilyn Powers and husband Chris Bilbao of Winter Springs, FL, and Kara Elizabeth Powers of Haiku, Hawaii, three great grandchildren; Hunter, Lily, and Brandon James, and several nieces and nephews also survive.
You may give the family your condolences at our website www.boonefuneralhome.com.
Boone Family Funeral Home of West Jefferson is in charge of these arrangements.
