LAUREL SPRINGS — Maxie Sheets of Laurel Springs turned 100 years old on Jan. 17.
Growing up in Wagoner, N.C., Sheets was the eighth child out of 15. She worked with her family on their farm until she married her late husband, Larmer Sheets and moved to Laurel Springs.
She has two children who are still living and is taken care of by her son, Mike.
Sheets and her husband owned a grocery store in Laurel Springs for several years before he passed. She then sold the store and retired to take care of her children.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.