Ashe County
54th Annual Memorial Day Service
Josh Roten and the staffs of Ashelawn Memorial Chapel & Gardens and Badger Funeral Home invite you to the 54th Annual Memorial Day Service and decoration on Sunday, May 30th 2021. The service will begin at 2:30 p.m. in Ashelawn Memorial Gardens on Highway 221 North in Jefferson.
This annual event gives us a time and place to remember and honor those men and women who have served our country. Attending: members of the Ashe County High School JROTC, Veterans of Foreign Wars, American Legion, Disabled American Veterans, Marine Corps League and 1450th Transportation Unit of the National Guard.
Everyone is invited to attend the 54th Annual Memorial Day Service and decoration at Ashelawn Memorial Gardens on Sunday, May 30 at 2:30 p.m. For more information contact Ashelawn Memorial Chapel & Gardens (336) 982-2121 or Badger Funeral Home (336)246-711.
Bluffs Restaurant Reopening
Just in time for Memorial Day weekend, The Bluffs Restaurant at Doughton Park is opening at 8 a.m., Thursday, May 27. The restaurant located t at milepost 241 on the Blue Ridge Parkway will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner seven days a week. For directions and more information, visit BluffsRestaurant.org.
Avery County
Avery County Memorial Day ceremony
Avery County’s Annual Memorial Day observation will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, May 31, on the Town Square in Newland. This year’s speaker will be Avery County native and NC Representative Dudley Greene. Land Harbor Community Band, under the direction of Dee Raby, will provide patriotic music. A rifle volley by the Newland VFW Honor Guard will be followed by the playing of “Taps.” Everyone is invited to attend and bring your own chair. This event is presented by the County of Avery, Newland VFW Post 4286 and Avery County Chapter of DAV.
Watauga County
Memorial Day Block Party
Come celebrate with four days of fun at Tanger Outlets in Blowing Rock starting on May 28, from 11 a.m.-7p.m. Enjoy sidewalk sales, live dinosaur puppets, kettle corn, kids chalk art, the TangerClub Tent, courtyard games, fire pit and restaurant specials each day.
The event will also feature live music. On Friday May 28, The Neighbors will take the stage at 1-3 p.m. On Saturday May 29 The Keith Stroud Band will perform from 1-4 p.m. Sunday May 30. The Djangovers will play from 1-3 p.m. On Monday May 31, Classic Highway will perform from 1-3 p.m. on stage. There will also be a Flag Raising by local veterans. Tanger Outlets is located at 278 Shoppes on the Parkway Road Blowing Rock. For more information about this event call (828) 295-4444.
American Legion Ceremony
Join the Legion Post 256 on Saturday, May 29 for a Memorial Day service which will be held at Blowing Rock’s Memorial Park at 11 a.m. The event will feature a playing of the national anthem, an invocation, recognition of local military members, a telling of the history of Memorial Park and a featured speaker. A small reception will be held at the local American Legion building following the event. Blowing Rock’s Memorial Park is located at 1036 Main St., in Blowing Rock.
A Day of Remembrance Event
On May 31, the High Country Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America will hold a Day of Remembrance event. Though COVID-19 restrictions have been relaxed, the MOAA has chosen not to gather at the mall out of a abundance of caution. The MOAA ask that everyone take a moment of silence on this day to remember the men and women who sacrificed their lives in service of their country. In lieu of the typical mall event the MOAA will be holding a small, private service at the Watauga County Veterans hall located on King Street in Boone. For more information about this private event email the MOAA at hccmoaa@gmail.com
The Remarkable Rhododendron Ramble
A series of 20-minute walks will highlight Grandfather Mountain’s rhododendron species and blooms. Guests can meet the park’s naturalists at the Nature Museum to obtain a map and information on where to find the most beautiful blooms, with special programming throughout the day highlighting this High Country jewel. The event begins at 2 p.m. on May 29 and will reoccur until Jan 6. The Grandfather Mountain attraction is located at 2050 Blowing Rock Highway in Linville. The park is expected to fill up fast and visitors are encouraged to make a reservation. For more information call (828) 733-4337.
High Country
Blue Ridge Parkway Campgrounds reopen
The Parkway’s eight campgrounds are open from May through late October, weather permitting. Current schedule of campground seasonal dates. All campgrounds have potable water, comfort stations with flush toilets and sinks, and a dump station for recreational vehicles. Showers are available at Julian Price and Mount Pisgah campgrounds. There is a $3.00 fee for non-campers to use showers or dump stations. Each camp site includes a picnic table and fire ring.
Camping is permitted only in designated campsites. Campsites are available on a first-come, first-served basis at a fee of $20 per night. In addition, advance reservations can be made for all campgrounds. The fee for campsites reserved in advance is $20 per night. Reservations can be made up to six months in advance by visiting www.recreation.gov or by calling (877) 444-6777. Reservations are not accepted for the final week of the season to accommodate possible early closing due to inclement weather. A list of campgrounds can be found at www.nps.gov/blri/planyourvisit/camping.htm.
