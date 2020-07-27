Merle Blair Robinson, 90, of West Jefferson, N.C., passed away at the Forsyth Medical Center in Winston Salem, N.C., on Friday, May 29, 2020.
He was born on May 9, 1930 in Charlotte, N.C., to Noel Blair and Margaret Heafner Robinson. He was a graduate of Berry Hill High School.
He joined the US Navy and served during the Korean Conflict. Following his naval service, he ensued a degree in the Graphic Arts Industry. He was a licensed building contractor in North and South Carolina owning his own business, Unique Builders, INC. He along with his business partner and wife, Barbara, successfully operated this business until their retirement in 1991. Following retirement, they moved to Ashe County and became active members of the West Jefferson United Methodist Church serving the church choir, lay leader, and board of trustees, as well as serving on many of the church committees. He was a charter member of the Ashe County Barber Shop Quartet and was involved with several productions with the Ashe County Little Theatre. He will be remembered for sharing his many talents with family members and friends alike. Much of his work can be viewed and appreciated on the grounds of the Mountain Aire Golf Course. At age 55 he developed a passion for golf which he nurtured until his death. As a husband, father, grandfather, and friend, his dedication was unmatched. His devotion and faith continue to sustain and support his loving family.
He is survived by his wife of fifty years, Barbara Neil Robinson of the home; five children, Kevin (Janice) Robinson of Waynesboro, GA, Scott McCausland of Jacksonville, Florida, Craig (Cheryl) McCausland of Belmont, N.C., Wendy (Bobby) Spires of Hickory, N.C., and Lori (Lynn) Allred of Yadkinville, N.C.; eleven grandchildren, Erin, Ann Brittan, Meagan, Sarah, Emily, Michaela, Larry, Scott Jr., Harrison, Dustin, and James; four great-grandchildren, Scott III, Ethan, Kellen, and Fiona; one great-great grandchild, Joshua; several nieces and nephews also survive as well as a host of friends and church family.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Hazel Jean Cathcart and a brother, Glenn Robinson.
Memorial services will be announced at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the West Jefferson United Methodist Church Choir PO BOX 826 West Jefferson, NC 28694.
Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home in Independence, Virginia is serving the Robinson family.
