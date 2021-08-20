JEFFERSON — The Jefferson United Methodist Church will soon be expanding its campus with the construction of a new parking lot, which will provide more room for the church's congregation.
The expansion does come at the cost of the structure previously located at 105 East Main Street, which is now being cleared to make room for the parking area.
"Parking has been an issue for a long time and that seemed like the best way to make it happen without tearing up that whole corner," said Anita Saint, Pastor of the Jefferson United Methodist. "It's just going to expand the campus, and hopefully welcome more people in, which is what we're after."
Through the years, the building was home to a handful of businesses, including Bare Custom'z design shop which has since moved to 501D East Main Street, a furniture shop and a service station.
"It was Harry Koontz's Gulf Service Station, and he had a house on top of it," said Bud Bare of Bare Brothers Moving. "He sold me the house and I moved it off of the top of the old service station back in 59."
Bare say's he moved the house near the old hospital where he placed it on a lot.
Currently the church is unaware of when the project will be complete, but Saint noted that they hope to start looking for bids for the paving project following the clearing of the land, if weather allows.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.