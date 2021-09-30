WEST JEFFERSON — By combing local ingredients with their own unique flare, Morchella Provisions hopes to change they way we think about food in Ashe County. The European inspired restaurant officially opened its doors on Sept. 29, following a ribbon cutting hosted by the Ashe County Chamber of Commerce.
Located in the Blue Ridge Plaza at 247 Mount Jefferson, State Park Road Suite 8, in West Jefferson the new restaurant is owned by Jocelyn Hunter of Ashe County's Twickenham House, and is being spearhead by local chefs James Wilczewski and Josh Caine. The two chefs hope to bring a world of new flavors to local patrons, as well as pave the way for fine dining in Ashe County.
"Around here there's a lot of your typical stuff, beef and deer, and things of that nature. I want showcase classic things that are from this area — trout and things of that nature — but elevate it in a different way. But, I also want to bring strange and foreign ingredients to people so that they expand their palate," said Caine. "That's what I get the most out of cooking, it's getting people to like something they may not have already liked in the past, or expanding their mind to new things."
Guests to Morchella Provisions can expect a four course meal, starting with a amuse-bouche and followed by appetizers, a bread course, entrees and dessert. According to Caine, the restaurant's base-menu will change periodically, but will offer entrees ranging from vegetarian meals to fowl, beef, pork and fish.
Since the restaurant first opened in July, Morchella Provisions has let their cuisine and service do the talking for them, an act which has gained them a popular following through word of mouth.
Caine noted that they have appreciated the the outpouring of support they have received from the community, and that he is grateful for those who turned out to the restaurant's ribbon cutting this past Wednesday.
"It was great to have such a good turnout and have local support," Caine said. "That's really how we have been surviving so far, it's literally been all word of mouth and having such a good community spread the word, being very kind and giving us very positive reinforcement. It's been really nice."
Currently Morchella Provisions is opened Thursday - Saturday from 5 to 10 p.m. Reservations are requested and can be made by calling (336) 846-1450.
For more information about Morchella Provision visit morchellaprovisions.com/ or find them on social media at www.facebook.com/Morchella-Provisions-107552241543736.
