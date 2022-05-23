WEST JEFFERSON - Darren Nicholson, Audie Blaylock, Marc Pruett and Reed Jones will give a special evening performance at the Ashe Civic Center on Saturday, June 11.
Darren Nicholson is a singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist. He is also a Grammy nominee, recipient of multiple International Bluegrass Music Association Awards, and founding member of Balsam Range - alongside banjoist Marc Pruett. Pruett is a Grammy award winner, and received an honorary Doctorate of Arts from Western Carolina University in 2010 in recognition of his many achievements as a professional musician.
Audie Blaylock is an American singer, guitarist, mandolinist, and composer in the bluegrass tradition. His music has been featured as the theme song for Travel Channel’s series Backroads Gold, and he is also a Grammy nominee and multiple IBMA Award winner. In addition to touring internationally as bassist with Blaylock’s group, Audie Blaylock and Redline, Reed Jones is a photographer, musical preservationist, multi-instrumentalist, vocalist, and an accomplished writer and songwriter.
So what happens when you put the four of them together? Audience members will have a rare chance to hear this top-tier ensemble in West Jefferson as they perform at the Ashe Civic Center on Saturday, June 11.
“Audie, Reed, and Marc play a very rare kind of bluegrass that I like to refer to as ‘next level’ or ‘otherworldly,’” Nicholson enthuses. “When it comes to this kind of tradition and drive, there aren’t words to describe the excitement and intensity these shows will bring!”
A one-off show at the Meadowlark Smoky Mountain Heritage Center in Maggie Valley brought these four musicians together in 2021. “It was the first time we had played together in a long time,” says Blaylock. “It was so good to play with these great musicians and singers. Marc Pruett has always been a favorite banjo player of mine!”
These four artists knew they wanted to continue performing together when their touring schedules allowed. Earlier in 2022, billed simply as “An Evening of Bluegrass,” Blaylock reunited with Pruett, Jones, and Nicholson for three shows across western North Carolina earlier this year.
“It’s exciting for us when we are able to play some shows and just have fun,” says Blaylock. “That’s what this is all about for us. We hope everyone will come out and have fun with us!”
Nicholson concurs, “Playing with these musicians pushes me to a different level. It’s nerve-wracking and exciting, and so much fun! Buckle up for an evening of adult-strength, hard-driving bluegrass.”
Tickets for the June 11 show at Ashe Civic Center are on sale now and can be purchased online at mountainhomemusic.com.
