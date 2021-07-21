JEFFERSON — Known for their blending of musical genres, vocal harmonies and their charismatic stage presence, The Burnett Sisters Band along with bluegrass and country musician Colin Ray spread their mountain magic with a performance on Ashe County Park’s Blevins’ Stage on July 16. The concert was part of the Ashe County Arts Council’s Friday’s in the Park concert series.
“Gosh, they’re wonderful. We’ve seen them grow up coming to fiddler’s conventions and seeing them all grown up and playing as a band, a family band, it’s wonderful. It’s exciting seeing them carry on the tradition,” said Rebecca Williams, director of the Ashe County Arts Council.
In front of a crowd of about 200 people, the The Burnett Sisters Band, with Colin Ray, played a number of tunes ranging from gospel numbers, humorous Appalachian folk songs and heartfelt country classics such as Vince Gill’s “My Kind of Women, My Kind of Man.”
“It’s a beautiful evening, the weather held, we have around 200 people out here tonight. It’s gone very well, these outdoor concerts,” Williams said. “People love the opportunity to be outside.”
Also playing along side The Burnett Sisters Band and Colin Ray on July 16, was banjo player Joey Cox.
The final concert in the 2021 Friday’s in the Park concert series will take place on Aug. 20, and will feature a performance by renowned guitar maker and musician Wayne Henderson. The concert will begin at 7 p.m. and will take place at the Ashe County Park, located at 487 Ashe Park Road, in Jefferson. The concert is free but registration is required. For more information visit ashecountyarts.org/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.