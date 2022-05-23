Rylee Potter Poster.jpg

JEFFERSON — Mountain View Elementary sixth grade student Rylee Potter advanced from the New River SWCD and Area Competition to the North Carolina state poster competition.

Potter competed against hundreds of students statewide and she finished second place in the state competition. Potter has competed in this contest three out of four years in the poster competition.

New River Soil and Water Conservation District is so proud of Rylee’s commitment on learning about the environment and her creativeness as she has persistently competed in this contest.

Trending Recipe Videos



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.