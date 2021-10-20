JEFFERSON — On Tuesday, Oct. 19, the Museum of Ashe County History held its annual meeting at the Fletcher Memorial Baptist Church Fellowship Hall. The meeting featured talks from two speakers, preservationist Mark Beck and longtime museum curator Don Long who announced his retirement.
The meeting began at 7 p.m., and saw attendance from many local residents, museum volunteers and members of the board. Following his talk titled "The History of the Museum," Don Long the museum's curator of 15 years and its longest serving staff member informed the crowd of his plans to retire.
"This will be my last opportunity to speak to you as curator, as I will be retired at the end of this month," Long said. "I want to tell you what an honor and a pleasure it has been to be your curator. I thank you for giving me this opportunity."
Long continued his address to the crowd by recalling a group of visitors who visited the museum.
"This afternoon I had several visitors in the museum and couldn't get enough of how impressed they were with the quality of the building restoration and exhibits," said Long. "I'm grateful to have had a part in creating something that gives so much pleasure to so many people."
Following his talk, Long was presented by the museum's board a clock inscribed with the words "To Don Long: A Guardian of Time Past, May you view much Future Time."
Long noted that he hopes to spend some time traveling, as well as spending more time with his son and daughter-in-law.
The next speaker to take the floor at the meeting was Mark Beck, the preservationist and investor behind the restoration of West Jefferson's Old Hotel. Referring to himself as a "radical preservationist," Beck gave a talk on state of historical preservation in the modern age, pointed out several preservation success stories in Ashe County, and gave a status update on the Old Hotel restoration.
"One of the things I know from previous restorations is generally the original architect and the original design of the building is the best," Beck said during his talk. "Buildings get altered on their facades and all sorts of ways over time, so that the alterations make them ugly. And so you can sit there and fret architecturally should you do? If you just go back to the original concept, design and materials the whole thing comes back to life."
During his talk, Beck also noted a handful of ways that residents can help preserve local culture outside of architecture, which included celebrating and supporting local traditions, stocking your pantry from local producers and promoting local exceptionalism in the form of local crafts and trades.
During a Q&A session following his talk, Beck stated that he estimates the restoration on West Jefferson's Old Hotel will be complete in about another year and a half.
"We're almost through with all the structural work, between the first and second floor is all steel structure now," Beck said.
The Museum of Ashe County his located at 301 East Main Street in Jefferson and is open Wednesday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information call (336) 846-1904.
The museum and its board would like to thank Colleen Campbell and the Fletcher Memorial Baptist Church for allowing them to have their meeting in their fellowship hall.
